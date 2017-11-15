Ceballos proves he deserves more minutes in Real Madrid by scoring a hat-trick with Spain U21

Dani Ceballos scored a hat-trick for Spain’s U21 and proved that he deserves a bigger role within Real Madrid at least until Mateo Kovacic has fully recovered from his injury. The midfielder hasn’t been on Zidane’s plans very often and the French coach usually tries to change the course of the game by introducing Lucas Vazquez, who has been somewhat disappointing this season.

As discussed often by many Real Madrid fans and analysts, Ceballos would give Madrid a better chance at generating quality looks instead of the recurring crosses which are making Los Blancos quite predictable offensively. Furthermore, Ceballos, Isco and Asensio have displayed some nice chemistry when they’ve been given the chance of playing together, so Madrid’s overall performance could easily improve if Ceballos becomes one of the first men off the bench when Madrid need to score.

While it’s clear that Ceballos is still 21 years old and needs to be patient if he ever wants to become a regular for the club, it’s also fairly obvious that he has delivered when he’s been given the chance.