Bale never becomes Pale - The Consolation

It's being absolutely weird when (some)fans get raged over their players for getting injured dreadfully and for they couldn't help their team in crucial times. The frustration and hurts are natural but the extent which it makes them to take further has to be anatomized. This can give a huge emotional impact on fan-base which may affect the player's career and also the plight of the club.

Gareth Bale has been doing little bad lately due to his injuries, and his struggle to get back on track is getting badder than ever. His injury in his Soleus muscle is very acute and it's very difficult to treat which needs complete recovery to get on the field again. But even before his complete fitness, Bale has been making some starts with important matches which defines his passion towards the game. Since many fans got frustrated with his absence and poor performance, it is the better time to remember just injuries won't make Bale a misfit to play at Real Madrid. The most melancholic part of all, the risks taken by the club and the player in these situations are often gone invisible to the fans which creates turmoil among them.

It's the risk rather than the performance : In the recent UCL Quarter-final match with Bayern Munich, Zidane used Bale in the start to everyone's surprise(as Bale's injury gone further bad after Madrid Derby) and it is one of the alarming risks to be taken by the manager. It's not the easier task for a player to play the two very important games of the season with incomplete recovery and also back to back just after four days. The medical team reported that he needed complete recovery but Zidane wanted him on field to give his best completely. Though it had the higher chances of risking the player's injury further, this decision is really commendable to use Bale to provide the balance in the squad. Many claimed he should have been dropped as he didn't perform well. Its really wondering how his effective contribution, even with that unhealthy muscle (which handles his pace and accuracy) gone unnoticed among fans. These efforts and risks had not received good appreciations but piled up with criticisms towards Bale's performance and expected more from him as if it is a video-game.

Bale is not the worst injury-prone Superstar: The disgusting comments from some fans that we've been hearing this year are "Bale is being the worst fit for Real Madrid.! Its better he leaves Madrid next season.! He tumbled with his career threatening injury.! He is finished.!" And still more. Injuries for a sports-person are natural and its well-known that their loss will be a huge setback for the team. But some miss a basic understanding of what's going on with the player and how hard they toil to get back to fitness. Those are being tougher to understand as they are not disclosed publicly which makes fans think Bale is spending more time in hospital and he can't comeback to his original form. There are many legends in our history who had tumbled really harder but raised again by defying the odds who considered it a pipe-dream. Though Bale has not met with such a terrible injury like those legends, but he is still being criticized as an unhealthy player. To enlighten how Bale is far-good in his career, let me give a couple of suitable examples.

1. Arjen Robben: The Dutchman of Bayern Munich known for his numerous injuries who had recorded nearly 22 different injuries such as Knees, back, groin, Achilles, even the flu and a hernia. His numbers in missed matches list shows how injure-prone he had been in his career. But still this former Real Madrid man is one of the most formidable players of all time.

2.Michael Owens: The former Real Madrid player struggled hard with his career-threatening injuries but still he built his mighty history at Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Stoke city. On the whole, his career had been an absolute disaster. When he was hospitalized for 315 days(almost a year), it had been considered as an end of his career. Despite all of his frequent injuries, he recovered and he started giving the best.

Likewise Kaka, Puyol, VanPersie and many other good examples of injury-prone superstars are in the football history. These players proved that injuries and missing the matches does not affect their performances. They might have missed important matches, but it is the support, patience and hopes of the fans which made them to sustain in their career and to provide their world class contribution to their team.

The vital point is, since Bale suffered from an awful injury for four months, it doesn't mean he is a misfit for Real Madrid. Also we cannot give up on our galáctico player just like that. The dominant part of the motivation of the player comes from fans, which should not get shattered when the things are getting aligned on its way.

Hence, it is important for us to console ourselves with the recent condition of Gareth and keep up our support and hope for his good fitness and recovery rather than criticizing him. On a further serious note,

Bale is an indispensable member of our squad and we cannot afford to lose him.

Hala Madrid.!

