Here's what Real Madrid needs to do in order to advance to Champions League semifinals

Real Madrid earned a very valuable 1-2 win at the Allianz Arena last week. Perhaps more important than the win itself was the fact that Los Blancos scored two away goals in a very tough stadium, and this is something quite crucial in every Champions League tie due to the importance of away goals in the European competition.

Zidane's men will be playing the semifinals if they get any home win or any draw tonight (20:45 CET). A 0-1 home loss would be enough as well.

Real Madrid goes through with:

A win: No matter how many goals are scored.

A draw: No matter how many goals are scored.

A 0-1 home loss.

Overtime will be played if:

The match ends 1-2 after 90 minutes.

Bayern Munich goes through with:

Any one-goal win if they score three or more away goals (2-3, 3-4, 4-5 etc).

Any two-goal win: 0-2, 1-3, 2-4

Bigger wins: (0-3, 1-4...)

How to watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich

Kick-off time: 20:45 CET, 02:45pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2 (Ronaldo, Benzema)-1 Bayern (Robben)

Available TV: FOX Sports (USA), Antena 3 (Spain).

Available streaming: FOX Sports 2GO (USA), Fubo.TV (EVERY Real Madrid game with a high-quality and legal stream, click here to sign up and benefit from a huge offer for new members and Managing Madrid readers).

Projected Line-Ups:

Real Madrid: Navas, Carvajal, Nacho, Ramos, Marcelo, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo

Bayern Munich: Neur, Lahm, Boateng, Hummels, Alaba, Xabi Alonso, Vidal, Thiago, Robben, Lewandowski, Ribery.