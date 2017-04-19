MM Podcast: Real Madrid survive the Bayern storm

Kiyan and Gabe recorded this about 20 minutes after Real Madrid survived Bayern throwing everything they had at them, and going toe-to-toe virtually until the very end on the second leg. Topics discussed:

The referee (obv)

Casemiro's recklessness and miscues

Ronaldo stepping up

Isco's role in the starting line-up

Asensio turning into a man

Zidane's substitutions

Riding the waves during the chaotic second half

Marcelo lifting the team like a captain should

And more

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it's podcasts, going.

Hosts:

Gabe Lezra (@GabeLezra)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Send any questions or comments about anything you see or hear to @ManagingMadrid on Twitter!