Ancelotti: “I believe that it’s time...to implement Video Replay”

It was a clash of titans that many had been anticipating with great apprehension. The Bavarians had come into town and were ready to try and atone for their loss in Munich. However, the dark invader himself, Cristiano Ronaldo had very different plans and stopped the Germans in extra time. However, much of the chatter afterwards wasn’t so much about the match, but instead about refereeing decisions and the like. Below, we’ll see just what some of the players that partook in this match had to say about it.

Let’s begin with our beloved (maybe not as much as before) old coach, Carlo Ancelotti.

Spanish

Hemos jugado muy bien, creo que merecíamos más y después, hay decisiones que nos han penalizado mucho honestamente, ¿no? La tarjeta de Arturo no era tarjeta y después los dos goles de Cristiano eran fuera de juego. Entonces, claro que no estamos contento de esto, creo que un cuarto de final tienen que poner un árbitro, no sé, con más calidad creo. O creo que es el momento, que están intentando creo la UEFA, de poner video porque hay demasiados errores en este periodo.

English:

We’ve played well, I think we deserved more and afterwards, there’s decisions that have hurt us too much honestly, right? The yellow for Arturo wasn’t a card, and then the two goals by Cristiano were offside. So, of course we’re not happy with this, I think that for a quarterfinal you need to put a referee, I don’t know, of better quality. Or I believe that it’s time, which I believe UEFA is trying to do, to implement Video Replay because there are too many errors in this time period.

Now onto our favorite Ginger-bearded player, Xabi Alonso.

Spanish

Tristes. Estamos tristes porque hemos tenido una opción real de pasar a las semifinales. Al partido veníamos con una pequeña desventaja de Múnich pero hemos peleado, hemos competido. Yo creo que es una mezcla de tristeza y orgullo también porque el equipo lo ha dado todo. Y personalmente más tristeza porque se cierra este capítulo mío de último partido en la Champions después de tantos años, pero orgulloso también. Una parte mía es Madrid también, lo conozco muy bien y ahora les deseo la suerte, felicitarles, y ¡la suerte para la semifinal!

English

Sad. We’re sad because we’ve had a real option to reach the semifinals. We came to the match with a small disadvantage from Munich but we’ve fought, we’ve competed. I think it’s a mix of sadness and pride also because the team has given it all. Personally more sadness because this is the end of a chapter of mine, my last Champions League match after so many years, but proud as well. A part of me is Madrid as well, I know it very well and now I wish them luck, congratulate them and good luck in the semifinals!

Lucas Vázquez

Spanish:

Yo creo que fue un partido muy movido en el que pasó de todo. Yo creo que durante los 90 minutos ese segundo gol nos hizo daño, pero supimos reponernos y en la prórroga creo que hicimos unos grandes 30 minutos y al final el equipo pues mereció esa victoria. Y Bueno yo creo que cuando ellos se quedan con uno menos el partido se nos pone más de cara, aprovechar más los espacios que ellos dejan. El equipo jugo bien esa superioridad.

English:

I think that it was a very hectic match in which everything happened. I think that during the 90 minutes, the second goal really hurt us. But we know how to regroup and in extra time I believe we made some great 30 minutes and in the end the team deserved the win. And well, I think that when they had one less player in the match the game was right in our face (more manageable, etc.), take advantage more of the spaces that they had. The team played well this superiority.

I’m going to add a reaction from Bayern’s Arturo Vidal, just so there’s a reference for Ramos’ comments.

Spanish:

Vidal: Cuando te roban un partido, si es muy fuerte. Periodista: ¿Porque hablas de robó? Vidal: Porque son dos goles fuera de juego, la expulsión muy mala, Casemiro tenía que haber sido expulsado antes que yo. Y es mucha la diferencia cuando se juegan dos equipos tan grandes, ese robo no puede pasar en una Champions. Vidal: Claramente que no, cuando el partido lo teníamos 1 – 2 ellos se asustaron y el árbitro empezó a hacer su show y después con un hombre menos es muy difícil.

English:

Vidal: When you’re robbed the game, it’s very hard. Reporter: Why are you speaking of a robbery? Vidal: Because, two goals from offside, the expulsion was very bad, Casemiro had to have been expulsed before me. And it’s a huge difference when you play two big teams, this robbery can’t occur in a Champions League. Vidal: Of course not, when we had the match 1 – 2 they were scared and the referee then started making it his show, later with a man down it is very difficult.

And now, the king of comebacks, on and off the field alike, Sergio Ramos. Shutting down haters since ‘86.

Spanish:

Ramos: Bueno ha sido un partido durísimo entre un rival que ya sabíamos que lo iba a poner muy complicado y obviamente los jugadores muy importantes con mucho nivel de juego. ¿Y quién dijo que iba a ser fácil? Pero que en el conjunto general el Madrid fue el mejor. Como dije en el partido de ida, dejar a un Bayern medio vivo tiene sus consecuencias. Lo hemos sufrido, pero hemos sabido sufrir juntos. Hemos tenido un poco de mala fortuna con los goles encajados pero hemos tenido mala fortuna quizás en los goles encajados pero hemos sabido estar después para remontar hacer un resultado amplio y yo creo que es justo y merecedor que el Madrid pase así Periodista: Vidal dice que fue un robo Ramos: ¿Del robo? Bueno yo respeto las opiniones de cada uno, pero yo no sé de qué robo habla. Un gol de que todavía no he visto las imágenes pero me dicen que es posible que el pase de la asistencia mía a Cris es fuera de juego, y también que el de Mueller cuando controla con el pecho lo es. El árbitro hay veces que te dan, veces que te quitan y también hay que vivir con eso. Periodista: Piqué ha puesto tres puntos suspensivos en Twitter. Después del partido. Pues nada que se ponga otra vez el video del PSG a ver lo que piensa. Esperar mañana a ver lo que pasa, a ver si los puntos suspensivos se devuelven. Periodista: Igual se ven pronto Ramos: Bueno ya veremos. Nosotros ya hemos aprobado el examen, y ahora les toca a otros. Periodista: ¿Hablo del clásico? Ramos: Bueno ahora siempre nos veremos aquí, es un golpe importante la liga. Es un partido muy bonito para los amantes del futbol, y obviamente queremos ganar para pasar un paso importante.

English:

Ramos: Well it has been a very difficult match with a rival that we already knew was going to make it very complicated and obviously the players, very important and of high level of play. And who said it was going to be easy? But overall, Madrid was the best. Like I said in the away game, leaving Bayern sorta alive (not killing Bayern off) has its consequences. We’ve suffered, but we knew how to suffer it together. We’ve had a bit of misfortune with the goals against, but we knew how to get back later, how to make a comeback, make a larger margin result (score further apart) and I believe it is just and deserved that Madrid advances. Reporter: Vidal says it was a robbery Ramos: A robbery? Well I respect everyone’s opinions, but I don’t know what robbery he speaks of. A goal, of which I haven’t seen the replays of, but they’re telling me it’s possible that my assist to Cris was an offside, but also that of Mueller when he controlled it with his chest. The refs, sometimes they give, sometimes they take and you have to live with that. Reporter: Pique has put an ellipsis (three dots punctuation) on Twitter. After this match. Ramos: Well, he should put on the PSG match video to see what he thinks. Wait until tomorrow and see what happens, let’s see if these ellipsis return. Reporter: You’ll see each other soon after all Ramos: Well, we’ll see, we already passed our exam, now it’s time for other to do so. Reporter: Talking about the Clásico Ramos: Of course, we’ll always see each other here, it’s a strong clash in the league. It’s a match that is very beautiful for the lovers of football, obviously we want to win, to mark an important step.

Last but certainly not least, our Luka Modric also had a few words to say.

Spanish:

Es importante que nosotros estamos en la semifinal y a ver quién nos toca. No tengo ninguna preferencia, vamos a ver. Tenemos que disfrutar. No mucho porque nos espera otro gran partido el domingo y se juega la liga en este partido y tenemos que descansar bien y preparar bien este partido.

English:

It’s important that we are in the semifinals and let’s see who we get. I don’t have a particular preference, we’ll see. We have to enjoy. Not too much because we have another great match on Sunday and we’re playing for La Liga in this encounter. We need to rest well and prepare well for this match.

