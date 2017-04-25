Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Real Madrid & Eibar Suffer Heartbreak

On this week's Churros y Tácticas podcast, David Cartlidge of BeIn Sports (@davidjaca) joined Kiyan Sobhani to discuss:
- Eibar's last minute (and cruel) loss at the hands of Raul Garcia
- Yeray's rise
- Real Madrid's meltdown in the last 10 seconds of Clasico.
- The Ramos / Pique exchange
- The decision to start Bale, and how the Asensio sub affected Real Madrid
- Possible solutions to the 'BBC problem'
- Can Marcos Llorente help Real Madrid next season?
- Rapid fire: Valencia's decision to let Piatti go, Bakambu's misses, Pato in China, and Las Palmas' golazos
- Spain's depth chart in midfield, and whether Bruno or Trigueros have a shot
- Celta's chance at a Europa League run
