Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Real Madrid & Eibar Suffer Heartbreak

On this week's Churros y Tácticas podcast, David Cartlidge of BeIn Sports (@davidjaca) joined Kiyan Sobhani to discuss:

- Eibar's last minute (and cruel) loss at the hands of Raul Garcia

- Yeray's rise

- Real Madrid's meltdown in the last 10 seconds of Clasico.

- The Ramos / Pique exchange

- The decision to start Bale, and how the Asensio sub affected Real Madrid

- Possible solutions to the 'BBC problem'

- Can Marcos Llorente help Real Madrid next season?

- Rapid fire: Valencia's decision to let Piatti go, Bakambu's misses, Pato in China, and Las Palmas' golazos

- Spain's depth chart in midfield, and whether Bruno or Trigueros have a shot

- Celta's chance at a Europa League run

