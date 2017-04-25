Isco and Real Madrid reach agreement over contract extension

Real Madrid and midfielder Isco Alarcon have reached an agreement and the player will sign a contract extension next summer which will keep him with the club until July 2022, according to MARCA. Isco will earn around €6 million/year with that new deal.

Isco was almost set to leave the club because of his lack of relevant minutes with the club. His current deal expires in 2018 and the player received offers from clubs like Manchester City, Juventus or Liverpool, three clubs willing to give him the role he wants as a starter.

It will be interesting to see what kind of role Isco gets from now on. For instance, he was not on the field for a single minute against Barcelona and it seems that he will be a reserve every time Gareth Bale is healthy enough to start. However, Modric will turn 32 years old next September and Isco's time to become a starting midfielder for Real Madrid will arrive soon.