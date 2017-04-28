He stays but he leaves - our next season squad possibilities

This is being one of the fantastic seasons for having maintaining the squad effectively despite the transfer embargo we have faced. All credits goes to Zinedine Zidane and his staffs who had prepared the players in such a potential way to give a world-class performance even though we lacked in defensive lines and front line attacking(as BBC failed to prove once again this season). But our next season is not going to be the same and we need to have smart picks for incoming player and also be much smarter in sending the players out who are misfit and superfluous. I would like to discuss only on the players who we have to keep and who may leave this season based on chances and choices, considering Zidane will continue next season.(Chances/ Choices are expressed as "Stay-Leave" order.)

KEYLOR NAVAS: He is in some top form but he misses his mind at times in the games where we had lost our clean sheets in very thin chances. Of course, blaming him alone is not right. But he loses his composure for a moment in the game which can be a sign of a bad omen in Navas's career considering his ageing. This is concerning a bit whereas criticizing him for lack of clean sheets is an absolute madness. He had done all he could to fit in Casillas's gloves and no doubt he is a world class stopper, but still Real Madrid needs a goalkeeping future next season. So,

It's a 50-50 CHOICE to keep or sell Navas. If he stays with new GK, he is going to be our effective sub. If he needs a good playtime, we can wish him the best for next season elsewhere.

KIKO CASILLA: We can never see a GK like him of such quietness and humbleness in recent times. He is one of our smart signings and he does his job cent percent with all his heart and body. He will remain in the history of one of our best second option GK and he is a decent performer.

If Keylor leaves for a new GK arrival, he should stay as our second option GK for his sportsmanship and Zero egotism.! If Keylor stays despite a new GK, we may see him leaving. 50-50 CHANCE.

DANIEL CARVAJAL: It's a sin to have a second thought on this player's future. He is the best RB in the world right now and also he is our home grown player.

He stays and he has contract till 2020.

PEPE: He is becoming stronger and focused with increase in his age. That's really a mind-blowing factor from Pepe but he is in his injury right now. If he deliver his same potential after his recovery, he will be the b(e)ast in our defensive line.

Still 50-50 CHANCE. If he does well after his injury we should keep him. If he lags in his performance, its better for him to leave. However Pepe knows his greater good.!

SERGIO RAMOS: Hail Captain ! No discussions !

He can deliver till his end of career and retire at Real Madrid. Has contract till 2020.

RAPHAEL VARANE: One of our finest potential CB and he is just 24 years. He still have a huge room for development at Los Blancos. Despite all gigantic rumours about him,

He should stay and should find his place in the squad to prove himself the world best.

Considering the genuinity of rumors, he is still a 50-50 CHOICE.

NACHO FERNANDEZ: Such a loyal player to the club. The fastest player in our squad who can play in all positions of defense line. No reconsiderations !

He stays with contract until 2020.

MARCELO VIERA DA SILVA: He is always our best LB after Roberto Carlos. Even Carlos has praised him as the best LB in the world. He is 28 and he can serve couple of seasons or more effectively.

He stays with contract until 2020.

FABIO COENTRAO: His sudden drop in form was a huge blow and he is being inefficient in squad. Rumors say he will be LOANED. But,

Its better we sell him to start a new saga in our LB department and its the primary need for our future. He leaves however.

DANILO: Though he was a smart signing, his struggles and inconsistencies are bewildering fans. He has a huge versatile potential but its not exhibited wisely is the fact. He is being a necessary backup, still

He is a 50-50 CHOICE.! If the board has a huge aim to buy a versatile full-back better than him, we can see him leaving. Contract till 2021.

TONI KROOS: Whenever we hear "The Sniper" we get to remind Kroos and the goosebumps do happen. He is indeed an indispensable requirement to our squad.

He has contract till 2022. But the rumors from reliable sources regarding his swap for De Gea is hugely concerning. That can grab 20% of his chance of moving. So, its 80-20 CHANCE.

JAMES RODRIGUEZ: This man stole all our heart with his presence in our squad and even with his less number of minutes. It will be great if he stays next season only if,

We lose a first-team player either Benzema or Bale or Kroos( as a swap for DDG). His future is highly complicated and has less chances in our club. Hugely linked with other clubs. So, he has 20-80 CHANCES.

CASEMIRO: Our excellent central defending midfielder and he is our mighty future.

He stays and has contract till 2021.

MATEO KOVACIC: The best dribbler who surpassed Lionel and Cristiano recently to grab the top position with 60+ dribbles with 80.3% of success rate. He is our replacement for Modric.

His agent announced he is happy. So he stays. Contracted till 2021. We can give him additional years too !

LUKA MODRIC: The Croatian sensation has reached his 31 years of age and still delivering some outstanding football is highly commendable. His presence is highly important for our midfielders for couple of seasons. So,

He should stay. But he may see himself in the dugout a lot next season among the competitive youngsters. Not a problem. He is a saintly person and will not regret that !

MARCO ASENSIO : Cannot think of him moving till 2022. He stays.

ISCO ALCARON: #Isco2022 is Loading...He will stay for sure. Instincts !

CRISTIANO RONALDO: He still has 4-5 years of career in our club. It will be great if he retires at Real as he wished. He stays next season.!

KARIM BENZEMA: One of our prolific strikers,Real Madrid have seen after Ronaldo Nazario and Higuain. But he is being highly inconsistent recently. Zidane works the team on pace a lot and that's where Benzema is lagging. It's based on the staff members decision to decide his future.

50-50 CHOICE. If he stays, he may not start matches mostly next season which will be a trouble factor for Benzema. Staying can be supportive but not excellent.

GARETH BALE: This player has a perfect pair of lungs and strong muscles to thrust him forward who can facilitate both as a complete forward or Box to Box player. His injury saga is hard to digest for both board and fans. If he comes back with his effective form, he can survive in Real Madrid.

50-50 CHANCE for Bale to prove his worth. 50-50 CHOICE for the board to act on his future. His future is getting complicated as James's.

LUCAS VAZQUEZ: The pace threat in our squad whom Zidane uses to destroy opposition's defence line. As far as Zidane stays, he have a bright future at our club.

He stays for next season. Contracted till 2021.

MARIANO: Future first team striker who is learning at a very fast rate under Zidane.

He stays of course and has contract till 2021. It will be better if we loan him to some mighty team to increase his minutes next season if we have adequate strikers. Or give him adequate first team action.

ALVARO MORATA: Its really awkward when Zidane hardly replaces Benzema with Morata for starting the games. Morata may also considering a better environment as per his statements in recent interview. Hence,

His CHANCE is 50-50 next season and his departure will be a huge loss in our attacking side. Its better to keep him next season.

Other than these players, we are going to have Marcos Llorente, Jesus Vallejo, Martin Odegaard and couple more players maybe from Castilla to boost up our squad. Hence it is highly important to pick and drop the players in our current squad for our next season to make a perfect shape to our team.