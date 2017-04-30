Referee named for Real Madrid-Atletico de Madrid match in the Champions League

UEFA announced today that Martin Atkinson will be in charge of the first leg between Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semifinals (Tuesday, 20.45 CET).

Martin Atkinson is set to referee Real Madrid's encounter with Atlético de Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final (Tuesday, 8:45pm CEST). It will be the fifth time that the English official takes charge of a Whites' game in the competition.

The first came on the 15th of September 2009, in Real Madrid's 2-5 win over Zurich in the Group Stages. The same season, he also oversaw Olympique Lyon vs Real Madrid (1-0), in the first leg of the last-sixteen tie. In the 2014-15 campaign, he took charge of Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid (0-2), again in the first leg of the last-sixteen, before refereeing Juventus vs Real Madrid (2-1), in the first leg of the semi-finals.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid

Kick-off time: 20:45 CET, 02:45pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: FOX Sports (USA), Antena 3 (Spain).

Available streaming: FOX Sports 2GO (USA), Fubo.TV