Managing Madrid Podcast: So, Where Does Ceballos Fit?

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Gabe Lezra and Kiyan Sobhani discussed:

Where Dani Ceballos fits, why fans are so upset Real Madrid signed him, what happens to Kovacic, what happens to Modric, possible loan scenarios, and a ton more

Real Madrid's wage structure

Hypothetical: How would Zlatan have fit in this squad?

Isco's best role in the team

Manchester United fanboys, and their delusion in thinking they fleeced Real Madrid over Morata

.. And on that note, what's going to happen to Morata?

Theo's versatility

And a ton more!

