Castilla product Álvaro Jiménez joins Getafe permanently

As we keep our eyes focused on first team transfer news, it becomes easy to forget about the club’s second team, Castilla. With an influx of young prospects returning to Madrid after spending a season on loan elsewhere, it has become apparent that a few of these players returning home are not going to stay long due to overcrowding.

The newest out-of-favour Real Madrid youth product to be sold is winger Álvaro Jiménez. The 22-year-old Cordoba native will join fellow metropolitan team Getafe FC on a permanent transfer that is estimated to be in the region of one million euros.

Jiménez originally joined Getafe on a season-long loan at the beginning of the 2016 season. The winger quickly earned a spot on the first team and became an essential part of the side. Jiménez went on to play in 37 matches in all competitions, where he scored two goals and provided two assists. As a defining member of the club, the former Real Madrid youth product helped the Segunda Division club fight their way back into La Liga by achieving promotion via playoffs.

Before his spell with Getafe, Jiménez spent time with both Madrid’s B and C teams. He accumulated well over 60 appearances with the reserve sides and earned a great deal of praise as he racked up the goals and assists.

Nevertheless, Jiménez’s future with Madrid looks to be coming to an end. The 22-year-old will help Getafe avoid relegation next season as they attempt to start a new campaign in the country’s top division.