Real Madrid Announce Squad For US Pre-Season Tour

Real Madrid published their squad list for the United States pre-season tour and for the International Champions Cup, and the friendly against the MLS All-Stars side. The squad will travel to Los Angeles today and the first pre-season game is scheduled for Saturday, July 23rd, against Manchester United at 11pm CEST.

Real Madrid will play four friendly games in total during the US pre-season tour (if you want to call the game against Barcelona in Miami a friendly). Just five days after playing the last game of the pre-season tour against the MLS All-Star side on August 3rd, Real Madrid will once again face Manchester United, but this time in the UEFA Super Cup. So buckle up, because the season is starting shortly.

REAL MADRID'S SQUAD LIST

Goalkeepers: Navas, Casilla, Yáñez and Luca Zidane

Defenders: Carvajal, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Theo, Danilo, Quezada, Tejero, Achraf and Manu Hernando.

Midfielders: Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Isco, Kovacic, Óscar and Franchu.

Forwards: Benzema, Bale, Lucas Vázquez, Morata and Dani Gómez.

As was expected, Vallejo, Marcos Llorente and Asensio weren't called up for the beginning of pre-season, because their season ended just 11 days ago due to representing Spain in the U21 EURO Championship in Poland. Cristiano Ronaldo, who was participating in the FIFA Confederations Cup, also wasn't called up and was given extended time off. And finally, Sergio Ramos was given a bit longer holiday, presumably to get in perfect shape for the UEFA Supercup.

Real Madrid decided to call up young players from their youth system, namely Achraf, Tejero, Quezada, and Luca Zidane from Castilla. Luca Zidane could try to present his case for the third first team goalkeeper, however, Tejero and Quezada's chances in the first team are looking slim. Both are most likely fighting for the starting left-back spot in Castilla, because rumours have it that Castilla are looking for a new right back.

Zidane and his technical staff also chose to reward some of the kids from Juvenil A (U19) - the youth team that won the treble this season. The spine of that team was called up: the captain Óscar (CM), Franchu (LW), Manu Hernando (CB) and Dani Gómez (ST).

However, it must be said that this list of 26 players could be soon expanded, as we expect Dani Ceballos to complete his transfer to Real Madrid in the coming days.