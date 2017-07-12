OFFICIAL: Aleix Febas joins Real Zaragoza and Burgui joins Deportivo Alavés

Today was another busy day for Real Madrid in terms of transfers. Firstly, Real Madrid announced a two-year loan deal for James Rodriguez, which caught most of the fan base by surprise. However, Real Madrid didn't stop there.

Shortly after James' announcement, Deportivo Alavés, our new favourite non-Real Madrid club in La Liga, confirmed the signing of Jorge Franco Alviz, also known as Burgui. Burgui and Real Madrid rejected several offers from foreign clubs such as Wolfsburg, West Ham and Hamburg.

Deportivo Alavés acquired this young winger, who returned from Sporting Gijón, for a rumoured three million euro fee on a four-year contract. Real Madrid, according to MARCA and other newspapers, inserted a buy-back option for the next two years. So if Burgui explodes in La Liga and we are short on hard working wingers, he might be an option worth looking at.

Later, another heavily rumoured piece of news was made official. Aleix Febas, a wonderfully talented central midfielder from Castilla, was loaned out to second division's Real Zaragoza for one year.

For some fans, it might be surprising that Federico Valverde made the jump to La Liga, but Aleix Febas didn't. However, I do think that Valverde is more ready for the demands, not only physically, but also mentally, in La Liga.

It's certain that Real Madrid are cautious with Febas. They don't want him to be overwhelmed and they are taking smaller steps, which is fine, because I'm sure he would find a lot of suitors from La Liga. In Zaragoza, he will get plenty of minutes and exposure to bigger pressure, which will help him grow and prepare for La Liga.