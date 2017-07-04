Real Madrid target will sign contract extension with his club

Real Madrid target Gianluigi Donnarumma has finally reached an agreement with AC Milan and will sign a contract extension with the Italian club which will keep him under contract for the next five seasons, according to reports from Italy.

Donnarumma's agent Mino Raiola had previously announced that they were not going to negotiate with Milan, but the backlash generated after that announcement finally forced the goalkeeper to listen to Milan's offer.

According to reports, Donnarumma will have a €50 million release clause if Milan don't earn a spot in the Champions League next season. If they do, that clause would be increased to €100 million, per that same report from Gianluca Di Marzio.

Real Madrid were interested in Donnarumma, although it's clear that Keylor Navas will now be the undisputed starter next season. Los Blancos could target Donnarumma next summer if Milan can't play Champions League football, as Navas would be one year older.