Real Madrid will make an offer for Mbappe if Morata leaves

Real Madrid will go all in for Monaco star Kylian Mbappe once/if Alvaro Morata ends up leaving the club this summer. The Spanish striker will most likely train with his teammates next Monday but he's still hoping that United and Madrid can reach an agreement. If the Manchester-based club signs Lukaku instead, Morata wants Chelsea manager Antonio Conte to sign him away from Real Madrid. Again, if that happens, expect Madrid to inquire Monaco for Mbappe, as the French player wants to play for Los Blancos, according to Cadena SER.

It's never easy for Real Madrid to buy a star player. Every time they come calling, the vendor tries to increase the initial price tag, telling Los Blancos that no agreement will be reached until they pay what they're asking. When Real Madrid try to sell one of their players, however, it's usually the opposite, but not this time around.

Real Madrid will not accept less than €90 million for Morata, according to reports. That's probably the reason why Manchester United went for Romelu Lukaku instead, although no deal regarding the Belgian striker has been confirmed just yet and sources within Madrid believe this is just a strategy to force Madrid to sell low. United are currently offering around €80 million for Morata and that's not enough for Madrid after what happened with De Gea two years ago.