Marco Asensio questionable for Champions League game against APOEL

Real Madrid wonder kid Marco Asensio did not complete Monday’s training session with the rest of the squad and should be considered questionable for Wednesday’s Champions League game against APOEL —20:45 CET, Santiago Bernabeu—.

Asensio appeared to be just fine during Real’s 1-1 draw against Levante as he played all 90 minutes. However, it’s clear that he might have a small injury which could potentially requiere some rest, especially considering that Cristiano Ronaldo will be available on Wednesday but will have to miss next Sunday’s La Liga match against Real Sociedad.

It’d make sense for Zidane to give Asensio some rest against APOEL while Cristiano Ronaldo plays the game and then start the Spanish wonder kid at Anoeta, where Real Sociedad will surely be a tough team to beat.

Los Blancos need to win both games. APOEL will most likely be the easiest opponent for Madrid in the Champions League Group Stage while Madrid’s recent draws against Valencia and Levante in La Liga make the match against Real Sociedad a must-win.