Klopp: “Marcelo can’t defend”

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp talked to Robbie Fowler and said that Real Madrid left-back Marcelo “can’t defend” just three days ahead of the crucial Champions League Final. Here’s a transcript of their conversation.

Fowler: I look at Madrid, and think, ­‘Marcelo ­brilliant’, but maybe a weakness for them too, as it leaves space where you have strength?

Klopp: You saw it, everybody saw it, seems obvious: ‘Marcelo, what an offensive player, but... he can’t defend’.

If Klopp meant to say that Marcelo isn’t on the field because of his defensive skills, then he’s right, but the German is a great coach who is surely aware of what Marcelo can do offensively. In fact, the Brazilian player has scored a goal in every knock-out stage Real Madrid have played in this edition of the Champions League. That speaks for itself and even though most fans are wondering whether Marcelo and the rest of the defensive line can stop Salah, Liverpool will need to worry about the Brazilian wizard as well.