Real Madrid announce squad for Champions League Final against Liverpool

Real Madrid published their squad list moments ahead of their trip to Kiev, where they will face Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League Final this Saturday.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Navas, Casilla and Luca.

Defenders: Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Theo, Vallejo, Achraf.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Asensio, Isco, Ceballos, Llorente, Kovacic.

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema, Bale, Lucas Vazquez, Mayoral.

As always in these big games, Zidane included every first-team player on the squad list. He will have to make a final list come game time, given that only seven players are allowed on the bench.

The whole roster is healthy and ready to play this match, luckily enough for the French coach and the rest of the staff. Cristiano Ronaldo and Dani Carvajal recovered in time from their injuries and will surely be in the starting lineup against Liverpool.

Real Madrid will be trying to conquer their third straight Champions League title.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL

Date: 05/26/2018

Time: 21:45 local, 20:45 GMT+2 (Spain), 02:45pm EST, 11:45am Pacific.

Venue: Olimpiyskiy Kiev, Kiev, Ukraine.

Available TV: FOX (USA), BT Sport 2 (UK), Antena 3 (Spain).

Available Streaming: FOX Match Pass (USA), Fubo.TV.