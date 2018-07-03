Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Real Madrid, who will accept €100 million offer from Juventus, report says

Real Madrid will accept Juventus’ €100 million offer for Cristiano Ronaldo, who will join the Italian club this summer earning €30 million/year, according to a report from La Sexta’s Josep Pedrerol.

It seems to be set in stone after three years of false alarms. Ronaldo is about to leave Real Madrid after the talks to extend his contract and raise his salary stalled late in the season. The Portuguese star suggested that he was going to leave the club and this time it seems to be true.

Ronaldo is at least the second best player in Real Madrid’s history and while he is not in his prime Los Blancos will need to find a replacement. If they are going to get €100 million for the transfer, a potential move for Neymar seems more likely, although Madrid denied Television Española’s report of an offer for the Brazilian attacker last night.

Either way, if Ronaldo ends up leaving Madrid, it’s clear that he deserves a testimonial sooner rather than later, no matter how much bad blood he has with president Florentino Perez right now.