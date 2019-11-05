Bale called up for Wales before making his return for Real Madrid

Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale has been called up by Wales’ coach Ryan Giggs to face Azerbaijan and Hungary this upcoming FIFA break even though he has not featured in a game for his club since he picked up a calf injury during Wales’ last match against Croatia.

❗️CYHOEDDIAD CARFAN | SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT❗️



Here’s your Cymru squad for our final @UEFAEURO qualifying matches against Azerbaijan and Hungary later this month



https://t.co/z7wY8kuZ7M #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/F4EsaFYY2w — Wales (@Cymru) November 5, 2019

Bale is still recovering from that issue on his calf and hasn’t even trained with the squad yet, meaning that it’s highly unlikely that he’s fit to face Eibar next weekend, which will be Real Madrid’s last game before the FIFA break.

Wales’ doctors could still decide that Bale isn’t ready to play just yet, but if Bale ends up on the field against either Azerbaijan or Hungary it will be a very controversial move considering Bale’s history with injuries.

Bale has basically missed an entire month of Real Madrid games as crucial as Mallorca, Galatasaray or Betis. His last time on a football pitch was on October 13th when Wales faced Croatia.



If he plays for Wales before coming back for RM, the club has every reason to be angry. — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) November 5, 2019

Reports from MARCA and AS indicate that Real Madrid’s doctors think that Bale will not be ready to come back from his injury until Los Blancos host Real Sociedad on November 23rd. Wales’ upcoming matches are crucial and Bale is a key player for his national team, but he probably shouldn’t feature if Madrid’s medical staff think he hasn’t recovered in time to play for his club.