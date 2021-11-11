FFF president Le Graet: “I will never intervene and say that we will not accept Benzema in the national team”

French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet spoke about Karim Benzema’s future with the France national team amidst the Mathieu Valbuena sex tape trial in an interview with Le Parisien (via AS).

Le Graet stated that he will not be the decision-maker regarding Benzema’s selection with France despite the future decision of the sex tape scandal. He says he will leave selection in the hands of France manager Didier Deschamps.

“Sanction Benzema with the national team? No. The coach will always be responsible for calling him up and he will not be excluded over any possible judicial sentence.”

“Even if he receives a suspended prison sentence, he has the right to appeal against it. So whether he is called up or not in the coming months will not be linked to the judicial process.”

“I will never intervene and say that we will not accept Benzema in the national team. After that, it is up to Deschamps to consider whether, from a sporting point of view, he is fit to be called up with Les Bleus.”

Benzema had been excluded from the France national team when the allegations first arose in 2015. He rejoined the national team when he was selected during the EURO 2020 this past summer.

The Valbuena sex tape trial verdict is set to be issued on November 24 after the conclusion of the three-day trial on October 22.