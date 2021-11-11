 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: The Data Says Real Madrid Are Overperforming While Barca Are Underperforming

Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss Xavi’s presser, what Real and Barca look like by Christmas, and more

By Kiyan Sobhani
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

- Will Barcelona get better while Real Madrid get worse? The data points in that direction, but we unpack why that may or may not happen.

- Alex Collado and Francisco Trincao

- More on ‘identity’ and how much we’ll be talking about it

- Xavi Hernandez cancelling Gerard Pique’s interview

- And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

