Churros y Tácticas Podcast: The Data Says Real Madrid Are Overperforming While Barca Are Underperforming

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

- Will Barcelona get better while Real Madrid get worse? The data points in that direction, but we unpack why that may or may not happen.

- Alex Collado and Francisco Trincao

- More on ‘identity’ and how much we’ll be talking about it

- Xavi Hernandez cancelling Gerard Pique’s interview

- And more.

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version ever Friday over on Patreon.com/Churrosytacticas

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas