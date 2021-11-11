Valverde, Rodrygo, And Mariano Continue Recovery Work At Valdebebas

Real Madrid held their third training session of the week today at Valdebebas.

As always during these international breaks, Carlo Ancelotti holds his training with almost none of the team’s core players, as they are off on international duty. Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric, Dani Carvajal, Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Casemiro, Eder Militao, Vinicius Jr, and David Alaba are all away with their respective national teams. (As an aside, we’ll cover all of their performances on Managing Madrid, so you won’t have to worry about missing anything!)

The team started their training today with warmups and rondos before moving on to passing and control drills and transition attack / defense exercises. The session concluded with a scrimmage on a small area of the pitch.

Injury updates: Fede Valverde, Rodrygo Goes, and Mariano Diaz spent some time training both indoors and outdoors. Dani Ceballos, who is a bit further away from a return, trained indoors.

