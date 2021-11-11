Luka Jovic Scores In Serbia’s Win Over Qatar

Serbia had a friendly against Qatar today, held at Red Star Stadium in Belgrade, which they won comfortably with a 4 - 0 scoreline.

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic started for the Serbs, and was taken off after 74 minutes for Dusan Tadic when the score was already 3 - 0.

Jovic scored Serbia’s second goal in the 51st minute:

Jovic also had one completed dribble, one key pass, and completed 20 of his 21 passes.

Obviously this was not a huge game on the schedule. More meaningful games resume for Jovic and Serbia this weekend. On Sunday, Portugal host Serbia in a World Cup Qualifier — A Group A showdown which could determine who finishes first in the group. Both teams are tied on 17 points.

Will Jovic start that game as well? It’s hard to say. Madridistas hope he can continue with momentum from today’s goal, and put together a nice run of games for himself.