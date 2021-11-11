Eduardo Camavinga reserved in France U-21 rout

Eduardo Camavinga put in a lowkey performance as France U-21 routed Armenia 7-0 in Grenoble.

Continuing on their march to next summer’s U-21 European Championship, France were in complete control of this game from kick off. They needed just 11 minutes to go 1-0 up and were 3-0 up by halftime, the pick of the bunch being Rayan Cherki’s free kick in the 35th minute. The percession continued in the second half, Group H bottom placed side failing miserably to even keep the score down as the final result suggests.

Given that there was such a glut of goals to be had for France, one could be disappointed that Camavinga didn’t get in on the action. The teenager opted for a more reserved role offensively, keeping the ball pumping from central midfield as the hosts dominated possession and territory. A standout feature of Camavinga’s night was probably his vertical passing from deep, something that earned him a hockey assist in France’s fifth goal. He also managed a handful of nice body feints into space, some of which led to yet more French chances.

There isn’t a huge amount you can take from a game like this as Armenia never really challenged Camavinga or his teammates. France are now the highest scoring U-21 team in the qualifying rounds so far with North Macedonia next to step into the blood splattered ring next Tuesday.