Luka Modrić Scores And Assists In Croatia’s Thumping Win Over Malta

Croatia thrashed helpless Malta by 1 - 7 in a resounding win for the away side. Croatian Captain Luka Modrić was brilliant despite some fitness concerns two days before the game. But as head coach Zlatko Dalic suggested in the pre-match press conference, Modric was indeed completely fine. Croatia took an early lead when Ivan Perisic found the net in the sixth minute. Modric’s cross found the head of center-back Duje Caleta-Car on the halfway mark of the first half. Malta tried to get back into the game when Marcelo Brozovic put the ball into his net around the half-hour mark but from there on it was all Croatia.

Andrej Kramaric found Mario Pasalic at the end of a swift transition attack from the away side. Pasalic made no mistake to make it 1-3. Pasalic would soon become the provider. His pass found Luka Modric in the center of the box. Ageless Modric put it into the bottom left corner with a well taken shot with his left foot:

LUKA MODRIĆ! Nesse jogão que você vê AGORA no @estadiobr (link na bio), o camisa 10 marcou o QUARTO pra Croácia contra Malta ainda no primeiro tempo. Olha só! Agora: Malta 1 x 7 Croácia.



️: @andrefelipe0122

Croatia went into the break 1-4 up. They added three more to an already impressive scoreline in the second half. Lovro Majer got a brace and Kramaric added a goal along with his assist in the first half. Luka Modric was taken off at the 54th minute as he made way for Nikola Vlasic.

Modrić had an excellent game with a passing accuracy of 90.2%, and two key passes in addition to his goal and assist. Croatia will face Russia in a battle for the top place of Group H in the European World Cup Qualifiers on Sunday, November 14.