Fiorentina want to sign Borja Mayoral on loan -report

Fiorentina are interested in the signing of Real Madrid attacker Borja Mayoral on a loan deal this winter, according to a report from AS. Mayoral, who is currently on loan with AS Roma, has only played seven games this season and is out of Jose Mourinho’s rotation, so he would be interested in leaving the club, per that same report.

Mayoral scored 17 goals and delivered 6 assists for Roma last season, being a pleasant surprise in the Serie A after two straight disappointing loan deals with Wolfsburg and Levante. However, he will now have to find a new club if he wants to keep being a relevant player in European football, so a loan deal to a solid side like Fiorentina would make sense for all parts involved.

Still, Roma coach Jose Mourinho has said that he wants to keep Mayoral around in order to have three strikers on the roster, so this deal might not be as likely as it seems.