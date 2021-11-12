Jese: “Mbappe always told me that one day he would play for Real Madrid”

Jese Rodriguez is showing flashes of his once great promise in the second division of Spanish football this year. The Las Palmas player has returned home and has proven to be one of the best players in the league. The island team are currently tied for 3rd place in the league table and led by Jese’s 6 goals and 5 assists. The winger is optimistic about the future, but never forgets his Real Madrid past nor his time at PSG with a certain Kylian Mbappe. In an interview with Movistar+, he was asked about Mbappe and a potential move to Jese’s boyhood club: Real Madrid.

“When we were both at PSG I talked to him and he told me that he was going to play at Real Madrid someday. I don’t know if he meant one, two, or three years, but his intention was always to play for Real Madrid,” Jese revealed in the interview.

When asked if Mbappe’s arrival could be as early as January, Jese refused to make a concrete prediction: “It is a little complicated, but in the end news comes out everyday in the world of football, something that surprises you — so why not? Knowing Florentino, I am sure he has been talking to him and it’s clear that one day he will play at Madrid. I don’t know if it will be now or in the upcoming season.”

Jese then went on to analyze his return to Las Palmas and his rich vein of form. “I feel like a footballer again,” he said. “After arriving at Las Palmas, I have found emotional stability and that’s what I needed. When a footballer feels stable, they can give the best of themselves and that ‘s what is happening for me.”

If Jese and Las Palmas can maintain their strong form for the rest of the season, then a return to La Liga is not off the cards. If it does happen, Jese could potentially play at the new Santiago Bernabeu against his former teammate, Kylian Mbappe.