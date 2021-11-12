Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Spain vs Greece; Dani Alves; RDT return to Madrid?

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

- Xavi bringing back Dani Alves back

- Is he going to be an important player?

- Ousmane Dembele’s fine

- Spain vs Greece notes

- The Raul de Tomas to Alvaro Morata partnership

- RDT back to Madrid?

- Ousmane Dembele vs Kylian Mbappe in 2017

- And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros you legends!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas