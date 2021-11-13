Real Madrid To Monitor Pogba’s Health Over The Next Few Months — Report

A report in Spanish newspaper MARCA today says Real Madrid, who have shown interest for quite some time over Manchester United star Paul Pogba, will be monitoring the recovery of his latest injury and how his body responds as they look to make a decision on signing the free agent next summer.

But not only that, Real Madrid will also be monitoring Mino Raiola’s movements, and the negotiations he’ll be holding with other interested clubs like Juventus and PSG.

Real Madrid will be losing Luka Modric soon. Even if the Croatian extends for one more year, he may take a lesser role, is already 36, and will eventually need to be replaced. If Pogba doesn’t end up being that next player Real Madrid will rely on, then the club may shift their attention towards Aurélien Djani Tchouaméni — a rising star who plays for Monaco and the French national team.

Pogba got injured while away on international duty. He picked up a thigh injury during training, and could miss up to two months. This has concerned Real Madrid to some extent, as Pogba has now sustained his fourth major injury and is approaching 30. The Frenchman missed 21 games due to hamstring injuries last season; 36 games in the 2019 - 2020 season as a result of ankle problems; 12 games in the 2017 - 2018 season due to a thigh muscle rupture, and now this.

One thing seems clear: Pogba has at least one eye in Madrid. It does not look like he will renew at Manchester United, and is keen on joining his close friends — Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe — at the Bernabeu next season.