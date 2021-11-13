Real Madrid Femenino Announce Squad vs. Real Betis

GK: Misa, Méline Gérard

DEF: Kenti Robles, Ivana Andrés, Olga Carmona, Claudia Florentino, Marta Corredera, Lucía Rodríguez, Rocío Gálvez

MID: Teresa Abelleira, Maite Oroz, Claudia Zornoza, Marina Salas

FWD: Esther González, Lorena Navarro, Nahikari García, Caroline Møller Hansen, Athenea del Castillo

Absences: Kosovare Asllani (ligament injury), Marta Cardona (meniscus injury), Aurélie Kaci (injury), Babett Peter (muscular problem), Malena Ortíz Cruz (recovering from long-term injury)

Real Madrid see no changes to their squad from the last few games, although players like Marta Cardona have begun to train and may soon be available in a few weeks time.

Las Blancas take on 10th-placed Betis and have to see this as a must-win fixture if the former is to claw themselves back up the table. Whether Aznar rotates heavily or chooses to play a strong XI will be interesting to see.

Although lineups are just about all we’ll be able to get a look at, given that the match will not be televised.