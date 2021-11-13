Kroos: “I struggled early in the season but now I can say I’m playing well”

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has talked to the club’s TV channel in an interview. Kroos talked all things Real Madrid, from the new Santiago Bernabeu to his current personal form. The midfielder said that things weren’t easy for him at the start of the season, but he’s improved a lot in recent weeks.

“I’m feeling good and happy to be able to say that. I struggled early in the season with the injury I had but right now I can say I’m playing well having played so many games recently,” he said.

Kroos also praised Carlo Ancelotti, who was his first coach in Real Madrid back in 2015. Their paths have crossed again.

“He knows me really well from his first stage here and I also know him extremely well. He’s well aware of the player I am, what I can offer to the team and what I need to be comfortable and to be able to give all I can to the team. It’s a great relationship and few people know me better than he does,” explained the midfielder.

The German player was also asked about the new Santiago Bernabeu, which should be completed by the end of 2022.

“It’s already the best stadium in the world and it will continue to be so. You can see how it’s going to be when it’s finished in the images and it looks amazing. I can’t wait to play in it, I hope I can have a few years playing in the new stadium,” he said.

Kroos was asked to make a prediction about the current 2021-2022 season and he said that the team will fight for every trophy.

“This club always wants to win and I’ve seen that ever since I arrived here seven years ago. I want to have a good season, free of injuries going forward. If that happens, I feel good and I can see how the team is going, I’m relaxed because I know success will come. If we all enjoy ourselves together I have no doubt we’ve achieve good things. The Champions League is difficult to predict because anything can happen, but we’re well prepared and I want to enjoy my football,” he explained.

Kroos concluded his interview by revealing why he has had such a successful career in Real Madrid.

“What’s most important is that the player adapts to the club and not the club to the player. All the people at the club, like the president, coaches, the team and the fans have made it really easy for me here and I’ve felt very comfortable since day one. But at a club of this size, it’s not just about feeling comfortable, you also need to be successful. Fortunately, we’ve had plenty of successes through my help as well. It’s always been a really unique relationship from day one until today,” he said.