Match Recap & Highlights: Real Betis 1 - 4 Real Madrid Femenino

Real Madrid Femenino defeated Real Betis 4-1 away from home in matchday 10 of Primera Iberdrola.

The game was not televised but we’ll try to piece together what we can from social media reports, live radio, and crumbs of fan footage.

Grid View Real Betis’ XI Google

Real Madrid’s XI Google

David Aznar went with a 4-4-2 diamond after trialing a back three for a number of games in a row.

It seemed to do the trick, as Esther González scored in the 3rd minute.

2’ goooooool de @Estheeer9 .

Tras una primera ocasión de la granadina al palo, remató en el rebote, marcando el primer gol del encuentro @RealBetisFem 0-1 @realmadridfem



➡️@ReinasDelBalon pic.twitter.com/UppFlj31Y4 — Alice Crussoe (@dunaelove) November 13, 2021

The match appeared to be relatively even for most of the first half, with both sides exchanging a number of tough fouls.

31’ la danesa @CarolineMoller7 acaba en el suelo tras una mala caída



➡️@ReinasDelBalon pic.twitter.com/znaoVEzZAT — Alice Crussoe (@dunaelove) November 13, 2021

38’ en los últimos minutos de la primera parte las ocasiones para el @RealBetisFem se multiplican



➡️@ReinasDelBalon pic.twitter.com/x7q8TCJW0x — Alice Crussoe (@dunaelove) November 13, 2021

Caroline Møller Hansen put some much-needed daylight between Madrid and Betis in the 43rd minute, latching onto an Olga cutback to make it 2-0.

The second period started badly for Las Blancas. Betis won a corner kick and converted through María Valle, reemphasizing Madrid’s long-standing weakness defending set-pieces.

47’ tras un saque de córner, Valle remate de cabeza de Valle y marcar el primer tanto para el @RealBetisFem (1-2)



➡️@ReinasDelBalon pic.twitter.com/tdi1mQHnbe — Alice Crussoe (@dunaelove) November 13, 2021

In the 60th minute, David Aznar brought off Teresa Abelleira for Athenea del Castillo, presumably shifting to a 4-4-2/4-2-3-1 attack.

One minute later, Eva Llamas got sent off after picking up a second yellow, effectively putting an end to what had been a closely-fought contest up until that point.

Three more players would go down in the ref’s book (Ivana Andrés, Lucía Rodríguez, and Andreas Medina Martín) before Aznar’s second set of changes in the 72nd minute: Kenti Robles for Lucía and Lorena Navarro for Møller.

Nahikari García secured the three points with her debut goal 240 seconds later, ending a huge drought that will no doubt provide intense relief for her and Madridistas.

Esther made it 4-1 with what was apparently a banger in the 79th minute.

Aznar produced his final adjustments in the 83rd minute, removing Nahikari and Olga for Claudia Florentino and Marta Corredera, respectively.

Real Madrid’s 4-1 victory over Real Betis looked like a feisty and exciting match and it’s a shame that we weren’t able to watch it. In all, there were nine yellow cards dished out (two of which converged to become a red) and there could’ve been more goals had one not been disallowed!

With the win, Las Blancas move into 9th place, still needing to make up massive ground on the top three.