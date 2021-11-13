Courtois and Hazard start in Belgium’s 3-1 victory over Estonia

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and forward Eden Hazard both started for Belgium in their 3-1 World Cup qualifier win over Estonia on Saturday.

Hazard played a fairly strong match where he completed the most dribbles of any player on the pitch. His movement was on display as he was also the most fouled player in the match.

He created two chances with two key passes completed as well. He also had two shots on target. He was sent through on goal where he had his chance stopped by the Estonian keeper Matvei Igonen, however it would’ve been ruled for offsides.

Hazard played over 60 minutes before being subbed out for his brother Thorgan, who scored the third and final goal of the match for Belgium.

Courtois made four saves on Estonia’s five shots on net. The lone goal allowed to Erik Sorga was an initial save from Courtois on Rauno Sappinen before it was rebounded and put past the downed Belgian netminder. Both Estonians were subbed on just minutes prior to the goal.

The Belgian goalscorers were Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke, Atletico winger Yannick Carrasco and as previously mentioned Dortmund winger Thorgan Hazard.

The victory punches Belgium’s ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Courtois and Hazard will be back in international competition when they take on Wales in the final qualifying match this Tuesday.