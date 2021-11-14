Chelsea leading the race for Real Madrid target Tchouameni -report

AS Monaco defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni could be on his way out of the French club by the end of this current 2021-2022 season and clubs like Real Madrid and Chelsea are interested in his signing, according to a report from MARCA. In fact, the London-based club are now leading the race for his transfer and have made him a priority for next summer’s transfer window, per that same report.

Real Madrid are paying close attention to Tchouameni’s performances and right now they believe that he could lead the defensive midfielder position for many years to come. With Casemiro turning 30 years old next February, timeline fits for Los Blancos to make the French midfielder a real target next summer, even if his transfer is expected to be quite expensive.

However, Real Madrid still consider Kylian Mbappe and even Erling Haaland a priority over Tchouameni, so it’s likely that Los Blancos end up deciding to let the French defensive midfielder join Chelsea if the competition for his signing gets truly serious.