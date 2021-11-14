Benzema on Mbappe: “I already said it in other games, we are compatible”

France demolished Kazakhstan by an 8 - 0 scoreline last night at Parc des Princes in a Group D clash where Karim Benzema scored two goals and Kylian Mbappe netted four — becoming the first French player to score four times in a game since Just Fontaine in 1958.

READ: Jose Perez’s review of Benzema’s performance vs Kazakhstan.

With the win, France officially qualified for the 2022 World Cup.

After the game, Real Madrid’s Benzema spoke about his performance, as well as the chemistry he and Mbappe have together.

“Mbappé and I played very well together,” Benzema said after the rout. “I already said it in other games, we are compatible. Today we were able to score both. We have fun together, we are decisive, and we help the team by playing collectively.”

There does seem to be a certain chemsitry on and off the field between Benzema and Mbappe which has Madridista’s excited for given that Mbappe is likely to sign for Los Blancos in the coming months.