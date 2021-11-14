Luka Modrić Helps Croatia Qualify for the World Cup in Qatar

Real Madrid legend Luka Modrić and his Croatian National Team have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022, set to be held in Qatar. In a battle for the top spot in Group H of UEFA Qualifications, Croatia defeated an in-form Russian side by the narrowest of margins (1-0), that too with an own-goal.

Luka Modric -- the best player of the previous World Cup in Russia — will now have one last chance to showcase his magic on the international stage in Qatar.

Croatia dominated the game in terms of possession. Russia were allowed to take only two shots (none on target) compared to Croatia's 19. Russia were still able to keep the home side at bay before left-back Fedor Kudryashov put the ball into his own net in the 81st minute of the game. It was enough to secure Croatia's automatic qualification.

Modrić played for 90 minutes, providing 85 passes. He completed two key passes and 10 out of 13 long balls. He also completed all three of his dribble attempts and four out of the five aerial duals the he contested for.