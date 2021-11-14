Real Madrid will offer Modric another contract extension

Real Madrid are going to offer midfielder Luka Modric a contract extension in the upcoming months, club sources told Managing Madrid. Modric, who turned 36 years old this past September, is keen on signing this extension as he feels he can still make an impact for the club.

Modric’s current deal with Real Madrid expires next summer and Los Blancos will offer him a single-year extension as they usually do with older players. The Croatian midfielder is still an undisputed starter for Madrid and while the club would seem ready to move on and give that starting job to younger players like Eduardo Camavinga or Fede Valverde, Modric could very well take on a veteran role for these young men and play in certain scenarios when his legs aren’t fresh enough.

Even if Modric is 36 years old, he’s still the undisputed leader of Croatia’s team as well, meaning that unless he suffers an unexpected and steep decline in just a few months time, the midfielder still has the quality to be a relevant player, so it makes sense for Real Madrid to offer him this single-year extension.