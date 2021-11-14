Jovic Makes Cameo vs Portugal As Serbia Qualify For The World Cup

Serbia stunned Portugal tonight at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, as, for the first time in their country’s history, they beat Portugal. And what a time to do it: Tonight’s away win ensured their qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Portugal, meanwhile, will have to go to the playoffs in order to book their seat.

Serbia went down a goal as early as the 2nd minute, as Renato Sanches opened the scoring for the Portuguese:

With a World Cup berth on the line, Renato Sanches scores two minutes in for Portugal! Serbia needs a win to avoid the playoff round



(via @ESPNFC)pic.twitter.com/Lt2oMZC1VD — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) November 14, 2021

But Serbia fought back, and equalized through Dusan Tadic in the 33rd minute:

Dusan Tadic gets the equalizer for Serbia! pic.twitter.com/FFYhCvpFOW — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) November 14, 2021

Then at the death, in stoppage time just before the final whistle, Serbia substitute Aleksandar Mitrovic — who came on for Nemanja Gudelj at half-time — scored in dramatic fashion to send the Serbians in the stadium into delirium:

Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic (who scored against Qatar in a friendly earlier this week) came on in the 89th minute for Filip Kostic just before Mitrovic’s goal. You can actually see Jovic (#11) in the above clip, on the inside, as Mitrovic scores at the far post.

Jovic was on the field just in time to get three touches on the ball, but there isn’t much more to note on him in this game.