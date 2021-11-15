Managing Madrid Podcast: A wild Sunday: Jovic, Modric, Carvajal qualify; PLUS: Vinny + Mbappe + Benzema connection, Hazard’s role, and more.

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast is brought to you by Hotel Riu Plaza New York Times Square, which is where you should be booking your stay when you come see us for the Managing Madrid Podcast LIVE in New York City in December. Tickets to the New York podcast are here.

On this episode, Kiyan Sobhani, Jose Perez, and Mehedi Hassan discuss:

Spain vs Sweden

Alvaro Morata’s goal, Sweden’s counter, Zlatan’s act of aggressive, Gavi’s prformance

No Brahim Diaz cameos

Serbia’s late game-winner over Portugal

Luka Modric vs Russia

His reported contract renewal

How to get the best out of Eden Hazard

His role with Belgium

Gareth Bale as a striker

Will Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe coexist on the field?

Vinicius vs Colombia

Karim Benzema’s role with the French National Team

His synergy with Kylian Mbappe

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Jose Perez (@Jcperez_)

Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)