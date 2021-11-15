Real Madrid interested in Franck Kessie -report

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie seems ready to become a free agent in the summer of 2022 and Real Madrid would be interested in his signing when that happens, according to a report from AS. Milan have accepted the fact that they won’t be able to extend Kessie’s current deal and other clubs like Paris Saint-Germain will also try to sign him, per a report from Corriere Dello Sport. In fact, PSG appear to be leading the race for Kessie’s signing right now, according to AS.

The midfielder from Ivory Coast has been completing very solid performances for Milan over the last few seasons. He could be an interesting asset to replace or even compete with Casemiro for the starting job as the team’s defensive midfielder.

However, Real Madrid and Luka Modric are ready to extend their contract for another season, which means that Los Blancos have depth in that position with players like Fede Valverde or Eduardo Camavinga also needing minutes.

Kessie’s signing for Real Madrid seems quite unlikely at the moment, but things could escalate quickly as soon as he keeps refusing Milan’s offers to extend his deal.