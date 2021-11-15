Steve McManaman recommends Arsenal move for Marco Asensio

Despite Marco Asensio being linked with Liverpool, Steve McManaman feels Marco Asensio is better suited for a club like Arsenal. The Spanish playmaker has a contract with Real Madrid until 2023, but has struggled to find significant minutes under Carlo Ancelotti. In an interview with Horseracing.net, McManaman detailed why he thinks Arsenal would be a good fit.

“Marco Asensio hasn’t played enough at Real Madrid. His reputation was probably better two years ago when he first came onto the scene and scored a bunch of lovely goals, including in the Champions League final vs Juventus and the 2017 Super Cup vs Barcelona. But since then he has had injuries and of course Real Madrid are not the team that they were four years ago, and his level has come off.

“It all depends on what Asensio himself wants to do and,s secondly, what Real Madrid are going to do; whether they're going to bring Mbappe in, if they are going to try and bring in Haaland as well — that will influence Marco Asensio’s decision.

“I know a lot of players who have been at Real Madrid and just hung around. Because they are Spanish, because they love the capital. because they love the lifestyle, because they love playing for a team like Real Madrid, they would quite happily stay, and stay, and stay, without playing a huge amount of football.

“Asensio might be one of those types of players, but if Benzema is in front of him, Mbappe is in front of him, if he think Vinicius is better than him, Rodyrgo’s ahead of him, and the opportunity is there to leave, then maybe he will take it.

“If it was a club next year, I’d say it would be Arsenal. Aubameyang’s coming to the end of his career and with Lacazette in a similar position coming to the end of his contract, Asensio could be at a club where he would probably have more joy of playing. If he is to leave in 18 months, it’s still a long, long way away.

“But I think he’s an Arsenal type of player, like an Odegaard, who is good on the ball, not necessarily really quick, but turns well, scores goals, and makes chances”

Marco Asensio impressed Carlo Ancelotti in his last match as a starter vs Rayo Vallecano, but his form has been inconsistent for the last three years. If the midfielder can prove himself with a consistent run of games, then there may be a chance of salvaging his Real Madrid career, If not, then a move to a club like Arsenal may be the best option for all parties.