Courtois and Hazard won’t play against Wales

Real Madrid stars Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard are on their way to the Spanish capital after Belgium coach Roberto Martinez decided to send them home following the team’s win against Estonia. Belgium have clinched their presence in the 2022 FIFA World Cup by winning their group.

Therefore, the two players won’t risk an injury during this FIFA break and will have time to rest before Real Madrid’s next match against Granada, which will be played next Sunday. This is obviously good news for Los Blancos, as Courtois is a crucial and undisputed starter for Ancelotti while Hazard has proved time and time again that he needs rest in order to stay healthy.

So far, Real Madrid’s players have not suffered any injury during the current FIFA break. Los Blancos have a busy schedule ahead of them in the next few weeks and will need depth and rotations in order to be successful.