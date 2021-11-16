Las Blancas Podcast: Champions League Preview — How Real Madrid Can Beat PSG

On this Patron-only episode of Las Blancas Podcast, host Om Arvind and guests Abdullah Abdullah and Yash Thakur preview Real Madrid vs. PSG round 2, discussing:
- PSG’s style of play
- PSG’s key players
- One underrated PSG star
- Whether we should be surprised about PSG’s excellent start in the league (prior to facing Lyon)
- What can and cannot be taken away from Lyon’s 6-1 win over PSG
- PSG’s weaknesses
- How Real Madrid should’ve approached PSG in the first match
- The realities of trying to press PSG
- What Las Blancas need to do to win
- Going back three/five or back four
- Predictions for the game
- The viability of using Madrid’s match plan vs. Manchester City against PSG
- Your questions
- Caroline Møller Hansen’s best position
- Ideal formation and starting XI
- And much more
Hosts this week:
Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
Guests:
Abdullah Abdullah (@KunAbd)
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
