Las Blancas Podcast: Champions League Preview — How Real Madrid Can Beat PSG

On this Patron-only episode of Las Blancas Podcast, host Om Arvind and guests Abdullah Abdullah and Yash Thakur preview Real Madrid vs. PSG round 2, discussing:

PSG’s style of play

PSG’s key players

One underrated PSG star

Whether we should be surprised about PSG’s excellent start in the league (prior to facing Lyon)

What can and cannot be taken away from Lyon’s 6-1 win over PSG

PSG’s weaknesses

How Real Madrid should’ve approached PSG in the first match

The realities of trying to press PSG

What Las Blancas need to do to win

Going back three/five or back four

Predictions for the game

The viability of using Madrid’s match plan vs. Manchester City against PSG

Your questions

Caroline Møller Hansen’s best position

Ideal formation and starting XI

And much more

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)

Guests:

Abdullah Abdullah (@KunAbd)

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

