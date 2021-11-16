Rodrygo and Valverde will be available against Granada

Rodrygo Goes and Fede Valverde have recovered from the injuries they picked up shortly after this current FIFA break and will be ready to play when Real Madrid visit Granada this weekend. It’s still important to note that they will likely need some more time to improve their form and conditioning before they can start for the team, though, so their presence in the starting XI seems unlikely.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti will have a healthy squad —other than Bale and Ceballos— for the next few weeks and Real Madrid’s schedule is going to get busier very soon, so the Italian coach will have the depth needed to make some rotations in order to keep his veterans with fresh legs and ready to perform at a high level.

Mariano is also back with the team after having surgery to repair his broken nose, even if he’s not expected to play for Real Madrid unless something happens to both Karim Benzema and Luka Jovic.