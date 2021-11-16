Six Madridistas called up to Spain Women’s National Team

Jorge Vilda called up six Real Madrid Femenino players to the Spanish Women’s National Team. Misa, Ivana Andres, Olga Carmona, Teresa Abelleira, Esther Gonzalez and Athenea del Castillo are the Madridistas who will represent La Roja in the upcoming FIFA international window.

Spain will play the Faroe Islands and Scotland on November 25 and 30, respectively. Both matches are scheduled for 3 p.m. EST (9 p.m. CEST) in La Cartuja. The matches are part of the qualification phase for the FIFA 2023 World Cup.

️ Jorge Vilda: "@teresabelleira es una jugadora de gran calidad. Es difícil ver centrocampistas con ese entendimiento de juego".#JugarLucharYGanar pic.twitter.com/1ta7ZnZUCE — Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SeFutbolFem) November 16, 2021

Spain Roster by Club Team

REAL MADRID CF: Esther González, Ivana Andrés, Misa Rodríguez, Athenea del Castillo, Olga Carmona, Teresa Abelleira

CLUB ATLÉTICO DE MADRID: Lola Gallardo

FC BARCELONA: Alexia Putellas, Irene Paredes, Andrea Pereira, Mariona Caldentey, María León, Aitana Bonmatí, Patri Guijarro, Sandra Paños, Leila Ouahabi, Jenni Hermoso

LEVANTE UD: Alba Redondo, Irene Guerrero

MANCHESTER UNITED: Ona Batlle

REAL SOCIEDAD: Nerea Eizagirre, Amaiur Sarriegi

VALENCIA FCF: Anna Torrodà

