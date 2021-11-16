 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Real Madrid ‘assume’ Erling Haaland will play in England next season — report

A report from Chiringuito today states Haaland is out of reach

By Managing Madrid
Borussia Dortmund v AFC Ajax: Group C - UEFA Champions League Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

El Chiringuito TV’s Josep Pederol — who was at the forefront of attention during the Kylian Mbappe saga this summer, where he was adamant Real Madrid would sign the Frenchman — broke news today that Real Madrid ‘assume’ their transfer target, Erling Haaland, will play in England next season:

This could go either way, of course, and Pederol — who is close with Florentino Perez and is often known to push what the club president wants — could’ve been asked to leaked this news for a variety of reasons. Perhaps Florentino wanted Mino Raiola’s camp to think the club will basically look the other way and let him slip away as they pursue Mbappe. Or maybe this report will turn out to be completely false.

What is certain is that Haaland will have an absurd bidding war over him next off-season, and it’s possible Real Madrid won’t be able to offer Haaland and his agent the most amount of money on the table, and the pitch will have to come down to prestige, future vision, and other intangibles.

