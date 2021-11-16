Bale picks up another calf injury, will miss tonight’s game vs Belgium

Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale, who is currently out on international duty with the Welsh National Team, has picked up another injury, and will sit out tonight vs Belgium in a World Cup Qualifier.

Bale picked up his 100th international cap for Wales in a 5-1 win over Belarus on Saturday. He started the game, and was taken off at half-time.

Reports as to why he was taken off so early were conflicting. At first it was thought to be due to injury, but others reported that Wales had pre-planned to take him off at half-time in order to preserve him for an important game against Belgium.

Today it was revealed that Bale actually picked up a knock, and specifically, a calf injury.

Bale’s calves have been a weak-point for him his entire career. He has often struggled with calf injuries.

The injury Bale picked up today is another calf injury -- the 8th of his career. He has missed 54 matches total from calf issues alone. Gutting stuff. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) November 16, 2021

Bale has not played for Real Madrid since late August, and today’s news is a further relapse to his return. It’s been impossible for the club to count on him.