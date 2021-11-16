Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Haaland, Adeyemi, Frenkie, Ziyech, Alves, Gasol

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

- Diego’s interview with Dani Alves and Pau Gasol

- Frenkie de Jong departure rumours

- Xavi wants Karim Adeyemi for Barca

- Chiringuito’s report about Erling Haaland not going to Real Madrid

- Can Memphis Depay play on the right wing?

- Why aren’t Barca making a move for Hakim Ziyech?

- And more.

