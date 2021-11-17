Vinicius Jr., Eder Militao played the full 90 minutes in Brazil’s goalless draw in Argentina

Vinicius Jr. and Eder Militao played the full 90 minutes in Brazil’s scoreless draw in Argentina.

With qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar already secured, Tite rolled out a heavily rotated starting eleven which included Vinicius Jr. and Eder Militao. Casemiro was not included in the squad due to yellow card accumulation.

The home side were dominant in the early stages and suffocated Brazil’s possession game. The Argentines started on the front foot and counterpressed well which cause Brazil a lot of trouble. In fact, the Brazilians weren’t able to have their first real spell of possession until the ninth minute.

Despite the dominance, Argentina didn’t create anything and it was Brazil who carved out the better of the first-half chances. In the 17th minute, Vinicius helped recover possession and made a darting run down the middle of the pitch into the 18-yard box. Lucas Paqueta played Vinicius into the box but the Real Madrid man scuffed his attempted scoop wide.

Matheus Cunha nearly scored a stunning goal two minutes later. Brazil regained possession in the center of the park. Cunha got the ball and launched a first-time shot from midfield that soared just over the crossbar.

Argentina didn’t create a shot on goal until the 41st minute. Rodrigo De Paul forced Alisson Becket into a diving save after a nice move from La Albiceleste. The Argentines turned up the pressure as the half came to a close but they couldn’t find the opener and the teams went into halftime deadlocked.

La Albiceleste continued to press and turnover the Brazilians but Brazil was able to find some success due to the hold-up play of Cunha and Paqueta and quick combinations. One of those quick 1-2s resulted in Vinicius winning a free kick in a dangerous area. The free kick was cleared out to the top of the box and Fred struck a half-volley off the woodwork.

Vincius pulled off a wonderful rainbow flick down the end line and pulled a pass back for Paqueta. Paqueta shot toward the near post and Cunha tried to redirect the shot but couldn’t find the finish.

The Real Madrid forward continued to cause Argentina issues. He was on the end of an dummied cross before he cut inside and shot right at the keeper. Lionel Messi immediatley had his half volley saved by Alisson on the other end. Messi fired a shot on target in the 90th minute that Alisson also saved. The match became chippy and choppy as it neared fulltime and neither team was able to find a late winner. Both Vinicius and Militao played the full 90 minutes in the goalless draw.